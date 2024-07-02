Docassemble - Local File Inclusion CVE-2024-27292
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tantosec.com/blog/docassemble/https://github.com/jhpyle/docassemble/security/advisories/GHSA-jq57-3w7p-vwvvhttps://github.com/jhpyle/docassemble/commit/97f77dc486a26a22ba804765bfd7058aabd600c9
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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