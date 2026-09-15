Docmost 0.2.1-0.21.0 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2025-57231
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.artresilia.com/docmost-v0-21-0-cve-2025-57231-unauthenticated-file-path-traversalhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-59m3-fj8c-996ghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-57231
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- docmost
- Product
- docmost
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