Dolibarr < 24.0.0 - Authorization Bypass via hashp Parameter CVE-2026-89013
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Faceless0x7/CVE-2026-89013https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/cd05688dbed8a4af6eef32faf4fc1e823a37bce9https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/a8bc4a63e1b6356884abcd83c4a38954d9649b0bhttps://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/3bd8aa8b909e596d7dab4388d0466ec24e6ad191https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/releases/tag/24.0.1https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/dolibarr-authorization-bypass-via-hashp-parameter-in-document-phphttps://previdian.com/CVE-2026-89013http://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-89013
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dolibarr
- Product
- dolibarr
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