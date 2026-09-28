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Dolibarr < 24.0.0 - Authorization Bypass via hashp Parameter CVE-2026-89013

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/Faceless0x7/CVE-2026-89013https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/cd05688dbed8a4af6eef32faf4fc1e823a37bce9https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/a8bc4a63e1b6356884abcd83c4a38954d9649b0bhttps://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/3bd8aa8b909e596d7dab4388d0466ec24e6ad191https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/releases/tag/24.0.1https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/dolibarr-authorization-bypass-via-hashp-parameter-in-document-phphttps://previdian.com/CVE-2026-89013http://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-89013
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Sep 11, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
dolibarr
Product
dolibarr

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