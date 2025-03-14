Download Manager < 3.3.04 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Shortcode Execution CVE-2024-11740
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-cq39-wq4r-hjrjhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/download-manager/tags/3.3.02/src/Package/Hooks.php#L42https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/download-manager/tags/3.3.02/src/Package/views/shortcode-iframe.php#L203https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/4a7be578-5883-4cd3-963d-bf81c3af2003?source=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 19, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpdownloadmanager
- Product
- download_manager
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