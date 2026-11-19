Drag and Drop File Upload for Elementor Forms <= 1.6.0 - Unauthenticated PHP File Upload CVE-2026-18351
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/03e853be-510f-4957-a227-17ca9f825b12https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/drag-and-drop-file-upload-for-elementor-forms/tags/1.6.0/fields/file_upload.phphttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/drag-and-drop-file-upload-for-elementor-forms/tags/1.6.1/fields/file_upload.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-18351
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- addonsorg
- Product
- drag-and-drop-file-upload-for-elementor-forms
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.