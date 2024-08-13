Dropbear Prefix Truncation Attacks in SSH Specification (Terrapin Attack) CVE-2023-48795
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mkj/dropbear/commit/6e43be5c7b99dbee49dc72b6f989f29fdd7e9356https://github.com/mkj/dropbear/issues/270https://terrapin-attack.comhttps://matt.ucc.asn.au/dropbear/CHANGES
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 18, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.