Drupal LocalGov Workflows < 1.6.0 - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-10768
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/sa-contrib-2026-039https://www.drupal.org/project/localgov_workflows/releases/1.6.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-10768
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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