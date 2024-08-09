Drupal SQL Injection CVE-2014-3704
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/forum/newsletters/security-advisories-for-drupal-core/2014-10-15/sa-core-2014-005-drupal-core-sqlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-3704https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2014-005https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/34984https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/34992https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/34993https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/35150
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- drupal
- Product
- drupal
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