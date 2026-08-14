DynamiApps Frontend Admin <= 3.28.20 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Options Update CVE-2025-13342
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/613f2035-3061-429b-b218-83805287e4f3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-13342https://github.com/Altelus1/CVE-2025-13342https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3400432/acf-frontend-form-element
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 3, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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