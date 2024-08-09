Eclipse Jetty - Information Disclosure CVE-2021-28164
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/eclipse/jetty.project/security/advisories/GHSA-v7ff-8wcx-gmc5https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/1239bca12c75630bb2033b728140ed5224dcc6d8/jettyhttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r780c3c210a05c5bf7b4671303f46afc3fe56758e92864e1a5f0590d0@%3Cjira.kafka.apache.org%3Ehttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164590/Jetty-9.4.37.v20210219-Information-Disclosure.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2021-28164
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- eclipse
- Product
- jetty
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