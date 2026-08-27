Elementor Pro <=4.2.1 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload via Form Handler CVE-2026-32475
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/articles/critical-unauthenticated-file-upload-to-rce-in-elementor-pro-plugin/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-32475https://github.com/absholi7ly/Elementor-Pro-Unauthenticated-Arbitrary-File-Upload-to-RCEhttps://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/critical-elementor-pro-bug-exposes-wordpress-sites-to-rce-attacks/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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