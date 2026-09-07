ElementsKit Lite <3.7.9 - Unauthenticated Mailchimp Proxy CVE-2026-23693
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/85025fb9-6e19-4c0f-bf16-4b890ba5f7f5https://wordpress.org/plugins/elementskit-lite/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-23693
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.