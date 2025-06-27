elFinder <= 2.1.47 - Command Injection CVE-2019-9194
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46481https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46539/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-9194https://github.com/cved-sources/cve-2019-9194https://github.com/Studio-42/elFinder/releases/tag/2.1.48
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 26, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- studio-42
- Product
- elfinder
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