Email Subscribers by Icegram Express <= 5.7.20 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection via Hash CVE-2024-4295
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/641123af-1ec6-4549-a58c-0a08b4678f45?source=cvehttps://github.com/cve-2024/CVE-2024-4295-Pochttps://github.com/truonghuuphuc/CVE-2024-4295-Pochttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-4295
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 5, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- icegram
- Product
- email_subscribers_\&_newsletters
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