Embedded JavaScript(EJS) 3.1.6 - Template Injection CVE-2023-29827
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mde/ejs/issues/720https://github.com/mde/ejs/blob/main/SECURITY.md#out-of-scope-vulnerabilitieshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-29827
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 4, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ejs
- Product
- ejs
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