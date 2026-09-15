ESPHome Device Builder <1.0.10 - Unauthenticated Dashboard Access CVE-2026-59177
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/esphome/device-builder/security/advisories/GHSA-vv4j-m4vr-f3g6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-59177https://github.com/esphome/device-builder/pull/1565https://github.com/esphome/device-builder/commit/b6387db3f8bf1d3df5771f40e9856b959ae4f6a1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- esphome
- Product
- device-builder
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