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ESPHome Device Builder <1.0.10 - Unauthenticated Dashboard Access CVE-2026-59177

Severity
EPSS Score
Not available
EPSS Percentile
Not available
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/esphome/device-builder/security/advisories/GHSA-vv4j-m4vr-f3g6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-59177https://github.com/esphome/device-builder/pull/1565https://github.com/esphome/device-builder/commit/b6387db3f8bf1d3df5771f40e9856b959ae4f6a1
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Not available
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
esphome
Product
device-builder

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