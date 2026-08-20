Etherpad 2.1.0 <= 3.0.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-55087
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ether/etherpad/security/advisories/GHSA-fjgc-3mj7-8rg8https://github.com/ether/etherpad/commit/8c6104c5d5daf41f0d454acc04d42dffa0e0d996https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-55087
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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