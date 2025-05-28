Eventin <= 4.0.26 - Privilege Escalation CVE-2025-47539
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/eventin/wordpress-eventin-plugin-4-0-26-unauthenticated-privilege-escalation-vulnerabilityhttps://themewinter.com/eventin/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-47539
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 23, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- themewinter
- Product
- eventin
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