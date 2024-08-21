FastAdmin < V1.3.4.20220530 - Path Traversal CVE-2024-7928
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wiki.shikangsi.com/post/share/da0292b8-0f92-4e6e-bdb7-73f47b901acdhttps://github.com/bigb0x/CVE-2024-7928https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-7928
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fastadmin
- Product
- fastadmin
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