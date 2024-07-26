FOG Project < 1.5.10.34 - Remote Command Execution CVE-2024-39914
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-39914https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2024-39914https://github.com/FOGProject/fogproject/security/advisories/GHSA-7h44-6vq6-cq8jhttps://blog.csdn.net/qq_39894062/article/details/140550009
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fogproject
- Product
- fogproject
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