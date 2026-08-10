FormCraft3 <= 3.9.15 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-65442
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/formcraft/vulnerability/wordpress-formcraft-plugin-3-9-15-server-side-request-forgery-ssrf-vulnerabilityhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a8ce5ff4-dd4c-411c-9b34-7824a75742b6/https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-xvfc-pj4j-wr9xhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-65442https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0591
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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