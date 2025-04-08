Fortinet - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-55591
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/fortios-auth-bypass-poc-CVE-2024-55591/blob/main/CVE-2024-55591-PoC.pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2024-55591
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 14, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fortinet
- Product
- fortiproxy
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