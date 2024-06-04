Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Fortinet FortiClient EMS - SQL Injection CVE-2023-48788

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-48788
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Mar 12, 2024
Detection added at
Software Type
Management solution
Vendor
Fortinet
Product
FortiClient EMS

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans