Fortinet FortiClient EMS - SQL Injection CVE-2023-48788
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Management solution
- Vendor
- Fortinet
- Product
- FortiClient EMS
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