FREEDOM Administration - Default Login CVE-2025-26793
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.ericdaigle.ca/posts/breaking-into-dozens-of-apartments-in-five-minutes/https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=43160884https://support.identiv.com/products/physical-access/hirsch/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 15, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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