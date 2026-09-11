FreeScout < 1.8.224 - Invite Hash Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-53595
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/freescout-help-desk/freescout/security/advisories/GHSA-jqj5-r72v-v29ghttps://github.com/freescout-help-desk/freescout/commit/c4688c31https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-53595
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- freescout-help-desk
- Product
- freescout
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