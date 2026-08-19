FUXA <= 1.2.9 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal to Arbitrary File Write CVE-2026-25895
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/security/advisories/GHSA-88qh-cphv-996chttps://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/commit/22c2192f5d9beef8a787c45eff3a14c24dbb5f96https://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/releases/tag/v1.2.10https://github.com/Hann1bl3L3ct3r/FUXAPWNhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25895
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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