FXServer < v9601 - Information Exposure CVE-2024-46310
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/UwUtisum/CVE-2024-46310https://vulmon.com/vulnerabilitydetails?qid=CVE-2024-46310https://vulners.com/githubexploit/D31ED8EC-1E21-54F9-AD42-778DAFBC8B4E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 13, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fxserver
- Product
- fxserver
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