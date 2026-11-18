Gameyfin < 2.6.2 - Missing Authorization in Synchronous Hilla Endpoints CVE-2026-129131
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gameyfin/gameyfin/issues/1017https://github.com/gameyfin/gameyfin/pull/1018https://github.com/gameyfin/gameyfin/commit/2515f1693c88bfa8145882fd85b790638738032chttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-r2r4-gj52-gh46https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-129131
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gameyfin
- Product
- gameyfin
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