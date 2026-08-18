Geo Mashup <= 1.13.18 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-4060
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-4060https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/2fa5ae9a-532c-40f9-b70a-217f0f9cd473?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3503627/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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