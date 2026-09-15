GEO my WP <=4.5.5.3 - Unauthenticated Local File Inclusion CVE-2026-85200
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/562712a8-a42e-4b36-9985-3c71698efddahttps://github.com/Fitoussi/geo-my-wp/commit/5a768bf1c6e44ded83a65be8789f3587515665achttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/geo-my-wp/tags/4.5.5.3/includes/gmw-functions.php#L1945
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- developer.developer
- Product
- geo-my-wp
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