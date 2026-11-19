GeoNetwork < 4.4.12 / < 4.2.17 - Unauthenticated RCE CVE-2026-58400
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-58400https://github.com/geonetwork/core-geonetwork/security/advisories/GHSA-x898-729x-cc3rhttps://github.com/geonetwork/core-geonetwork/security/advisories/GHSA-mh22-prqr-vf42https://github.com/c0gnit00/GNSShellhttps://github.com/Cyberuser-hash/CVE-2026-63219
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- geonetwork
- Product
- core-geonetwork
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