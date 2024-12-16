GeoServer and GeoTools - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-36404
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nsfocusglobal.com/remote-code-execution-vulnerability-between-geoserver-and-geotools-cve-2024-36401-cve-2024-36404-notification/https://geoserver.org/vulnerability/2024/09/12/cve-2024-36401.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-36404
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 2, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- osgeo
- Product
- geoserver
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