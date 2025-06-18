GeoServer WFS - XXE Processing Vulnerability CVE-2025-30220
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/security/advisories/GHSA-jj54-8f66-c5pchttps://docs.geoserver.org/latest/en/user/production/config.html#production-config-external-entitieshttps://github.com/geonetwork/core-geonetwork/pull/8757https://github.com/geonetwork/core-geonetwork/pull/8803https://github.com/geonetwork/core-geonetwork/pull/8812https://geoserver.org/vulnerability/2025/06/10/cve-disclosure.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- osgeo
- Product
- geoserver
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