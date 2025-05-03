Gibbon LMS <= v25.0.01 - File Upload to RCE CVE-2023-45878
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/GibbonEdu/core/releases/tag/v26.0.00https://github.com/GibbonEdu/core/tree/16638b849220dd24ed1e536b44b76e222ae0f6c0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-45878https://herolab.usd.de/security-advisories/usd-2023-0025/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gibbonedu
- Product
- gibbon
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