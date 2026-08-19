Gitea Docker Image <= 1.26.2 - Reverse Proxy Header Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-20896
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/security/advisories/GHSA-f75j-4cw6-rmx4https://blog.gitea.com/release-of-1.26.3-and-1.26.4/https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/pull/38151https://www.ionix.io/threat-center/cve-2026-20896/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-20896
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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