GitLab CE/EE <=19.1.7/19.2.5/19.3.1 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-85706
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2026/09/10/patch-release-gitlab-19-3-2-released/https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab/-/commit/0ff7b6b2911723389f2271b10362591b0a69a166https://github.com/ynsmroztas/GitLabSniperhttps://github.com/mhtsec/CVE-2026-85706https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-85706
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gitlab
- Product
- gitlab
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.