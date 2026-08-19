GitLab CE/EE - GraphQL @gl_introduced Arbitrary Method Invocation CVE-2026-19478
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-19478https://github.com/davkharrr/CVE-2026-19478-PoChttps://docs.gitlab.com/releases/patches/patch-release-gitlab-19-2-4-released/https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab/-/work_items/611377
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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