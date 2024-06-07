GitLab CE/EE Unauthenticated RCE Using ExifTool CVE-2021-22205
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://security.humanativaspa.it/gitlab-ce-cve-2021-22205-in-the-wild/https://hackerone.com/reports/1154542https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22205
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 23, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gitlab
- Product
- gitlab
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