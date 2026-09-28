GitLab MCP Server < 2.1.27 - Unauthenticated SSE Transport Access CVE-2026-61560
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/zereight/gitlab-mcp/security/advisories/GHSA-cv3r-c5h8-f4g5https://github.com/zereight/gitlab-mcp/commit/e436ee4ad067b64584ec9312c9e9c9a2641c1976https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-61560
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zereight
- Product
- gitlab-mcp
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