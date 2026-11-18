Glances < 4.5.2 - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-32609
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/nicolargo/glances/security/advisories/GHSA-cvwp-r2g2-j824https://github.com/nicolargo/glances/commit/ff14eb9780ee10ec018c754754b1c8c7bfb6c44fhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-32609
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nicolargo
- Product
- glances
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