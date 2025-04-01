GLPI < 10.0.17 - Pre-Auth SQL Injection CVE-2025-24799
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.lexfo.fr/glpi-sql-to-rce.htmlhttps://github.com/glpi-project/glpi/security/advisories/GHSA-p626-hph9-p6fjhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-24799
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- GLPI
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