Gogs <= 0.14.2 - Authenticated RCE via git rebase Argument Injection CVE-2026-52806
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-52806https://github.com/portbuster1337/CVE-2026-52806https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/gogs_rebase_rce.rb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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