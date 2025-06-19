Grafana - Exposes DingDing API Keys CVE-2025-3415
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://grafana.com/blog/2025/06/13/grafana-security-update-medium-severity-security-release-for-cve-2025-3415/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 17, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- grafana
- Product
- grafana
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