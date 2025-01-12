Grafana Post-Auth DuckDB - SQL Injection To File Read CVE-2024-9264
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://x.com/nol_tech/status/1847639874909749443https://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feedshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-9264
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 18, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- grafana
- Product
- grafana
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