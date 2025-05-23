Grafana - XSS / Open Redirect / SSRF via Client Path Traversal CVE-2025-4123
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/@Nightbloodz/grafana-cve-2025-4123-full-read-ssrf-account-takeover-d12abd13cd53https://grafana.com/blog/2025/05/21/grafana-security-release-high-severity-security-fix-for-cve-2025-4123/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 22, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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