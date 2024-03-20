Grandstream IP Phones GXP14xx <= 1.0.8.9 / GXP16xx <= 1.0.7.70 Privilege Escalation Vulnerability (GSVUL-2023-001) CVE-2023-50015
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://psirt.grandstream.com/https://github.com/n0obit4/Vulnerability_Disclosure/tree/main/CVE-2023-50015https://firmware.grandstream.com/Release_Note_GXP116x_GXP14xx_1.0.8.9.pdfhttps://firmware.grandstream.com/Release_Note_GXP16xx_1.0.7.70.pdf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 9, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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