Gutenverse Plugin <= 3.4.6 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-3001
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-3001https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/b4d5571b-fcbf-409d-be91-efcfe9a3fa95/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/gutenverse/vulnerability/wordpress-gutenverse-wordpress-blocks-page-builder-site-editor-plugin-3-4-6-reflected-cross-site-scripting-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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