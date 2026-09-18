H2 Database Console - JNDI Injection RCE CVE-2021-42392
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jfrog.com/blog/the-jndi-strikes-back-unauthenticated-rce-in-h2-database-console/https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-h376-j262-vhq6https://github.com/h2database/h2database/commit/b24aa46f48904ce64443f8f4353d70a2eed09037https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-42392https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/h2database/CVE-2021-42392
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 10, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- h2database
- Product
- h2
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