H3C ER8300G2-X - Password Disclosure CVE-2024-32238
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wy876/POC/blob/main/H3C/H3C%E8%B7%AF%E7%94%B1%E5%99%A8userLogin.asp%E4%BF%A1%E6%81%AF%E6%B3%84%E6%BC%8F%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E.mdhttps://github.com/asdfjkl11/CVE-2024-32238/issues/1https://www.h3c.com/cn/Products_And_Solution/InterConnect/Products/Routers/Products/Enterprise/ER/ER8300G2-X/https://github.com/20142995/nuclei-templateshttps://github.com/FuBoLuSec/CVE-2024-32238
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 22, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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