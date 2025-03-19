HangZhou XiongMai Technologies Net Surveillance DVR.html Authentication Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2016-1000246
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sec-consult.com/blog/detail/millions-of-xiongmai-video-surveillance-devices-can-be-hacked-via-cloud-feature-xmeye-p2p-cloud/https://securityledger.com/2016/10/shoddy-supply-chain-lurks-behind-mirai-botnet/https://flashpoint.io/blog/mirai-botnet-when-vulnerabilities-travel-downstream/https://krebsonsecurity.com/2016/10/europe-to-push-new-security-rules-amid-iot-mess/https://krebsonsecurity.com/tag/xc3511/https://github.com/daniel-beck/DWF-Database/blob/master/DWF-Database-2016.csv
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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